ENNISMORE TEAMS UP WITH THERABODY™ TO EXPAND WELLNESS OFFERINGS GLOBALLY

The leading hospitality brand will bring Therabody's coveted products to select SLS, Hyde, Mondrian and Morgans Originals hotels globally to provide guests the opportunity to try and purchase products in guestrooms, spas and gyms

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces it is expanding its partnership with Therabody to introduce additional products to its hotels around the world, elevating the wellness experience for their guests. The global pioneer in wellness technology offers an ecosystem of products that use proprietary technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery and blood flow, and increase range of motion.

Starting this July, Therabody products, including Theragun percussive therapy devices, TheraOne USDA Certified Organic CBD products and RecoveryAir pneumatic compression boots will begin to be become available at additional SLS, Hyde, Mondrian and Morgans Originals hotels, spas and gyms globally, completing the spa experience to combat post-work out muscle fatigue, jetlag, and everyday tension or soreness.

Many aspects of travelling put added stress and strain on the body, from sitting for many hours during a long flight or road trip to walking around exploring a city or attending a business conference. Whether visiting an Ennismore property for business or leisure, hotel guests can use Therabody's solutions to find relief of muscle tension and tightness between the many activities they have planned at their destinations. Therabody's TheraOne products are available for trial at Ennismore's hotels, and both TheraOne and Theragun devices are available for purchase and use from the comfort of guestrooms, as well as at hotel spas and gyms. Guestroom minibars will feature a range of TheraOne CBD products including Revive Body Balm, Sleep Tincture and Soothe Massage Oil.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore states, "We're excited to evolve our relationship with Therabody and introduce their wellness enhancing devices to guests at our hotels globally. Through a mix of in-room, in-gym and retail offerings as well as on-property pop-ups throughout the year, we know our guests will benefit from direct access to Therabody's phenomenal technology during their stay. Our continued relationship with Therabody represents our commitment to enhancing the wellness programs for guests at our properties."

Alicia Lewis, VP of Commercial Sales, Therabody states, "As travel has started to increase again around the world, we have seen an increased interest in personalized wellness solutions for hotels and other hospitality environments. Ennismore is definitely ahead of the curve when it comes to providing innovative amenities, and we look forward to helping its guests maintain their self-care routines – or find new ways to enhance their current ones – while they are away from home."

Throughout the year, Therabody will also host retail pop-ups at select Ennismore hotels to provide guests with additional opportunities to test and purchase products.

Through its newly formed Partnership Studio, Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 – across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This partnership builds on existing collaborations with Barilla, Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB, Y7 Studio and MALIN+GOETZ. More information about the Partnership Studio can be found on Ennismore's website .

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 90 operating properties and a further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations unit.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, J0&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_. ennismore.com

About Therabody

Therabody ® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun ®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression ( RecoveryAir ®), facial health ( TheraFace PRO TM), electrical stimulation ( PowerDot ®), vibration therapy ( Wave Series ), and USDA Certified Organic CBD ( TheraOne ®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University , the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com .

