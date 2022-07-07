Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022

CAMDEN, Maine, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael R. Archer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (844) 200-6205

Live Dial-In (International): (929) 526-1599

Participant access code: 278030

Live Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980349533

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website at CamdenNationalCorporation.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.4 billion in assets and approximately 620 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 66 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past four years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by Coalition Greenwich, a division of CRISIL. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking. Camden National Bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Member FDIC.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank.

