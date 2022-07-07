BRADLEY WELCOMES KYLE A. OWENS AS A PARTNER IN THE DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Kyle A. Owens has joined the Dallas office as a member of the firm's Banking & Financial Services Practice Group.

"Kyle is well-regarded for consistently providing his clients with skilled legal counsel focused on practical solutions to real-world problems," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "We are pleased to welcome Kyle to the firm as we continue to grow the level of service and depth of capabilities that we offer out of our Dallas office."

Mr. Owens dedicates his practice to supporting financial services firms, as well as providers of goods and services that offer financing to their customers. He helps clients navigate risk, solve problems, and develop new lending products. He has deep experience providing guidance regarding the laws and regulations affecting the financial services industry, including the Truth in Lending Act, the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, CFPB regulations, and various state-law requirements. Mr. Owens distills these complex regulatory requirements into practical advice to meet his clients' goals.

Mr. Owens is a graduate of Harvard Law School and earned his B.A. from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the Southwest Association of Bank Counsel and the Mortgage Bankers Association, and is a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. He has been named by D Magazine to its list of "Best Lawyers in Dallas" for Banking and Finance multiple times.

With the addition of Mr. Owens, Bradley's Dallas office has more than tripled in size over the last three years, growing into a full-service office with particular strength in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. The firm now has more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, which is part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond.

