Lionsgate and Fathom Events to Bring Kevin Smith's "Clerks III" to Theaters for Two Nights ONLY on September 13th and 15th

Smith will also take latest installment of the 90's classic franchise on a 'Convenience Tour' roadshow throughout September and October

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate is partnering with Fathom Events, the premier name in event cinema, to bring director Kevin Smith's highly anticipated "Clerks III" to the big screen this September.

Fathom Events and Lionsgate will present "Clerks III" in more than 700 U.S. movie theaters for two nights only – Tuesday, September 13th and Thursday September 15th – at 7:00 p.m. local time both nights with an exclusive look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film.

For over 25 years, the cult-classic filmmaker has maintained a unique and direct connection to his audience through the View Askew Universe. "Clerks III" makes its highly anticipated return to the big screen as Randal (Jeff Anderson), following a massive heart attack, enlists fellow clerks Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

Tickets for "Clerks III" can be purchased online beginning today at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Check back often as movie theaters continue to set up ticketing.

"Clerks III is the definition of event cinema, especially if you are a Kevin Smith fan or a maven of independent cinema. This film rounds out the story that started a revolution in filmmaking. And to bring it to the fans on the big screen, there is no greater partner in the world of event cinema than Fathom Events," said Eda Kowan, Lionsgate's EVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions.

"Fathom Events is excited to partner with exhibition in hosting possibly the most loyal fan base in movies for this very special event," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We're proud to work with Lionsgate and Kevin Smith to bring the beloved Clerks story full circle."

"Clerks III" was written and directed by Smith. Liz Destro and Smodco's Jordan Monsanto produced. This is the third film in the trilogy that kicked off Kevin's filmmaking career at Sundance in 1994 and lead to his storied run in Hollywood.

Smith will tour the film in select markets as the "Clerks III Convenience Tour" roadshow starting in New Jersey on September 4th.

The official trailer for "Clerks III" is also now available here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uD3n3GM3Z_0.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith first came to attention as the writer/director of a film called "Clerks". It's been all downhill ever since.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

