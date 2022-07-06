Leading Car Care Enthusiast Brand Chemical Guys Debuts Fan Favorite Products Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant and InnerClean Quick Detailer in New, Convenient Wipe Form

InnerClean Quick Detailer Car Wipes and Total Interior Car Cleaning Wipes Make it Fast, Fun and Effortless to Restore Auto Interiors to That Factory-Fresh Shine in Seconds

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top car care enthusiast brand Chemical Guys makes interior detailing effortless and enjoyable with the debut of its latest innovations, InnerClean Quick Detailer Car Wipes and Total Interior Car Cleaning Wipes. Engineered using the same fan-favorite formulas Chemical Guys customers know and love in 50-count resealable packs, these disposable wipes are designed to make maintenance in-between deep cleans easier than ever.

Total Interior Car Cleaning Wipes are the perfect all-in-one solution to clean, maintain and protect virtually all surfaces inside your car. (PRNewswire)

"One of the most frequent requests we've received is for on-the-go adaptations of our most popular bottled formulations."

InnerClean Interior Quick Detailer Car Wipes are convenient and versatile, made to wipe away dirt, light grime, debris, fingerprints, grease, and oils from your vehicle's interior surface in seconds. They can be used on anything from dashboards to door panels, steering wheels to shift knobs, seats, glass, LCD screens and even center consoles to quickly restore that OEM sheen. Like Chemical Guys' best-selling InnerClean Quick Detailer bottled spray, InnerClean Wipes feature an anti-static and zero-residue formula that repels light dust and dirt to maintain a crisp, clean feel across surfaces, keeping interiors cleaner for longer.

Total Interior Car Cleaning Wipes are the perfect all-in-one solution to clean, maintain and protect virtually all surfaces inside your car. They finish streak-free, leaving no greasy or oily look behind. The unique formula is also blended with durable UV blockers that help shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight, preventing cracking and fading on dashboard plastics, door panels, cup holders, center consoles and sun visors. Like InnerClean Wipes, Total Interior Wipes are easily transportable for unexpected messes on-the-go, made to fit in your glove box or center console, with each package containing 50 ready-to-use wipes.

"One of the great strengths at Chemical Guys is the direct connection we have with the enthusiasts and professionals using our products to help keep their rides shining. Through that connection we are constantly listening, brainstorming, and developing solutions to meet their needs," said John Mansfield, Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer. "The launch of our new wipes product line is a result of that connection, as one of the most frequent requests we've received is for on-the-go adaptations of our most popular bottled formulations."

InnerClean Interior Quick Detailer and Total Interior Car Cleaning Wipes are available starting today on ChemicalGuys.com and at Detail Garage locations nationwide. Both products will also be available on Amazon Friday, July 8.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com .

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 90 locations over the last 6 years throughout the US, UK and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

