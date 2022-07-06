2600Hz Announces Gold Sponsorship of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit US 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, is excited to announce it will be a Gold Sponsor of Cavell's Cloud Comms Summit US. The summit will be held in Chicago on October 18th and 19th and will feature educational main stage keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, as well as multiple opportunities for attendees to network.

2600Hz Logo (PRNewsfoto/2600Hz) (PRNewswire)

On October 19th, 2600Hz's Co-Founder and Co-CEO Patrick Sullivan will take the main stage to discuss the unique challenges today's distributed workforce poses to service providers across the globe. The keynote will focus upon improving customer experience, call center agent experience, and employee experience by leveraging the power of UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS together, ensuring Service Providers are offering their customers the best communication experience possible for business success in the coming years.

"We are thrilled to again sponsor this industry-leading event and look forward to connecting with Service Providers across the U.S.," said 2600Hz Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Patrick Sullivan. "Cavell's events are always exceptional, and we are excited to support this important summit, while also sharing key insights with attendees that will enable them to strategically create growth opportunities."

"We are delighted to have the loyal support of 2600Hz as Gold Sponsor in our return of Cloud Comms Summit US this October," noted Matthew Townend, Executive Director of the Cavell Group. "After 2 years of record-breaking change in our industry, we at Cavell and Cloud Communications Alliance are really excited to have a key innovator in our industry supporting us and sharing their developments with our service providers at the event."

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com. 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

