Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Surety Associates of Southern California Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of La Mesa, Calif.-based Wrightman, Inc., doing business as Surety Associates of Southern California Insurance Services (SASC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, SASC is a surety bond agency serving clients across California, Arizona and Nevada. Cyndi Beilman and her associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"SACS is a well-known, well-established surety bond agency that will further enhance our surety presence in the Southwest Region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Cyndi and her associates to Gallagher."

