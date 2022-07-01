ReviR Therapeutics Appoints Paul August, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing RNA-targeting small molecule drugs, announced the appointment of Paul August, Ph.D., as the Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. August to our team," said Peng Yue, Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of ReviR Therapeutics. "Paul has extensive experience in drug discovery through development and regulatory approval. His in-depth knowledge of rare genetic diseases will greatly accelerate our progress towards discovering novel medicines that treat diseases with unmet medical needs."

Dr. August brings to ReviR Therapeutics more than two decades of senior experience in pharmaceutical research and development. Previously he was Vice President of Discovery Biology at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for the scientific strategy and development of Agios's genetically defined disease research portfolio. Prior to that, he was vice president at Ligand and ICAGEN Pharmaceuticals, leading the early rare disease portfolio and progressing the discovery research therapeutic programs. Paul was also the co-founder and chairman of the board of AcuraStem, a company focused on ALS therapies. Paul spent much of his career at Sanofi and legacy companies, with increasing responsibilities that included lead discovery, as well as target discovery and validation. Paul received his Ph.D. from University of Minnesota, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology and completed his postdoctoral training at University of Washington in the Department of Organic Chemistry. Paul has authored dozens of papers and co-authored many funded research grants and patent applications.

"I am delighted to join ReviR Therapeutics. The research team has built a premier scientific and AI-driven technology platform that enables the discovery of therapeutics to modulate multiple facets of RNA biology", said Dr. August. "I am pleased to join ReviR's talented scientific team and enthusiastic about advancing the Company's highly promising pipeline of RNA modulators across a range of therapeutic areas to provide transformative treatments for patients."

About ReviR Therapeutics

ReviR Therapeutics is a research and development company aiming to treat human diseases by harnessing advanced AI technologies and RNA biology. Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing an AI-based platform-VoyageR to explore beyond the protein-based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable".

Media Contact:

pr@revirtx.com

Investor Contact:

ir@revirtx.com

View original content:

SOURCE ReviR Therapeutics