South Florida PBS Health Channel named finalist in 2022 Sharecare Awards

MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS' Health Channel is named finalist for its two original productions, "Hope is Here: Episode 4 & Episode 5" in the Cancer Category of the 2022 Sharecare Awards, which celebrates the year's best digitally driven programs that promote health and well-being.

HOPE IS HERE features inspiring and refreshing personal stories told by cancer survivors, and the loved ones of those who lost the fight against this "emperor of all maladies" and sparked a movement. The stories highlighted in Hope is Here are based off, Bonnie J. Addario's book, The Living Room, which focuses on the impact of lung cancer on the lives of its victims. Mrs. Addario's personal lung cancer story is shared in episode one of Hope is Here.

The two episodes named finalist include the stories of Gina Hollenbeck and Emily Bennett Taylor. As a mother, Gina Hollenbeck forges ahead towards a vibrant and meaningful journey with a mission to help find a cure for not only herself but for others who suffer from this deadly disease. In episode 5, we meet newlyweds Emily Bennett Taylor and her husband Miles. They recount their determination to live life to its fullest while fighting for the chance to have children despite a grave cancer diagnosis.

South Florida PBS is one of 59 finalists competing to win the Sharing Care Award, and the public is invited to select the winner by voting at www.sharecareawards.org/voting between now and Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

"It is an honor for South Florida PBS to have two original productions, Hope is Here, Episodes 4 & 5, as finalists for the 2022 Sharecare award. Hope is Here embodies what the Health Channel represents, H=Hope," stated Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO for South Florida PBS.

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation.

