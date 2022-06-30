International Paper Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

International Paper announced progress on its Vision 2030 sustainability targets and, for the first time, published reporting against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) released its 2021 Sustainability Report today, highlighting the company's goals and progress toward its Vision 2030 goals of healthy and abundant forests, sustainable operations, renewable solutions and thriving people and communities.

As a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products, International Paper recognizes its impacts and dependencies on natural and human capital, and its responsibility to promote the health of people and our planet.

"Our dependence on natural resources has helped cultivate our respect for environmental stewardship," said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer, International Paper. "Today, our commitment to sustainability is much broader — it encompasses planet, people and our company's performance. It is a source of pride for our employees and it's integrated into how we work every day."

Highlights of our 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Healthy and Abundant Forests: 66% fiber came from sources that were verified as meeting our Healthy and Abundant Forests Goal.





Sustainable Operations: 35% greenhouse gas reduction target approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), placing International Paper among the first North American pulp and paper producers to receive approval





Renewable Solutions: 5 million tons of recovered fiber used each year, making International Paper one of the largest consumers of recovered fiber in the world





Thriving People and Communities: 13.6 million people positively impacted through our community engagement programs

Additionally, this year, to better understand climate risks and resiliency management, and determine the best way to monitor, measure and address those risks, International Paper reported pursuant to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations for the first time. The company intends to continue to report against this framework on an annual basis.

International Paper also responds to CDP's Climate Change, Forest and Water Security questionnaires to transparently disclose risks and opportunities in those core areas of sustainability. Learn more about how International Paper addresses these risks in the Sustainable Operations and TCFD Index sections of this report and see the Annual Performance Summary for more information.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com .

