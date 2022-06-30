HONEYWELL FORGE RECOGNIZED BY SIIA AS BEST OVERALL BUSINESS SOLUTION AT 2022 CODIE™ AWARDS

Honeywell's enterprise performance management solution also named Best Emerging Technology

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that Honeywell Forge has been named Best Overall Business Technology Solution and Best Emerging Technology of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE™ Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

"Honeywell is honored to win these prestigious CODiE Awards, particularly as they are peer-reviewed," said David Trice, chief product officer and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "These two awards attest to the innovative digital solutions and actionable insights that Honeywell Forge offers customers to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and safety of their businesses."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, presented 45 awards this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. Honeywell Forge won two awards – Best Overall Business Technology Solution and Best Emerging Technology.

Honeywell Forge is an enterprise performance management solution and suite of applications that unites real-time data across assets, people and processes into a system of record for a comprehensive view that transforms and drives intelligent operations. Using domain-specific AI/ML based upon decades of industrial expertise, it is designed to help empower decision making, surface inefficiencies, mitigate risk and reduce cost.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the CODiE Awards are produced by SIIA as the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. Scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

More information about the CODiE Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE. Details about the winners are listed at https://siia.net/codie/business-technology-winners/.

Learn more about the Honeywell Forge suite on our website, request a demo and follow Honeywell Forge on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

