Walker & Dunlop Completes the Sale of Richwood, Texas Apartments

BETHESDA, Md., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it facilitated the sale of East Bank at Richwood Village, a 200-unit luxury apartment complex located in Richwood, Texas. The property represented a rare opportunity to invest in a high-quality asset within the greater Lake Jackson submarket, a fast-growing area with limited multifamily stock.

Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray led the Walker & Dunlop team in facilitating the disposition from the seller, Pensam Capital, LLC to the buyer's representative, BR Premier Properties. The team assisted the client throughout the entire transaction, ensuring a favorable sale price.

"Demographic and employment trends within the Lake Jackson area have been extremely positive over the past several months," said Managing Director, Ryan Epstein. "Occupancy and rent growth in the immediate area have both been increasing significantly, making East Bank an excellent investment opportunity."

With premium garden-style multifamily residences, East Bank at Richwood Village caters to the Alvin, Angleton, and Lake Jackson submarkets. The community's amenities include a cybercafé, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor firepit, and dog park. In addition, Dow Chemical, the largest employer in the Lake Jackson area with nearly 4,000 employees, is located less than five miles west of East Bank at Richwood Village. The broader Brazoria County area also offers employment in many different industries, with oil, gas, and chemical companies at the top of the list of employers.

