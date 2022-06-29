Talisker Announces Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) announces that the Company is in receipt of TSX approval for its request to extend the date for its annual and special meeting of shareholders which has been set for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10:00 am Toronto time at the offices of the Company located at 350 Bay Street, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"). The proxy materials, including the notice of meeting, management information circular and form of proxy are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com and on the Company's website at the link included below. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Given continued public health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person.

Talisker Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Talisker Resources Ltd) (PRNewswire)

Meeting Materials are available at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/investors/

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd