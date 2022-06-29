StarAligners™ Announces the Launch of its new Illumina™ Oral Therapy System

StarAligners Illumina™ Oral Therapy System, with its unique three wave lengths of light, enhances gum health, increases circulation, and provides teeth whitening and photobiomodulation (PBM).

SHELBURNE, VT., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAligners, Inc, a leader and innovator of clear aligners, orthodontic products, and solutions, announces the launch of Illumina™, an innovative orthodontic product new to the market. Incorporating three distinct wave lengths of light, the Illumina™ can assist in reducing treatment time on clear aligner therapy 1 using near-infrared light in addition to whitening teeth and can slow, and in some cases, reverse receding gum lines.

Illumina Oral Therapy System by StarAligners (PRNewswire)

StarAligners Illumina™ Oral Therapy System, with its unique three wave lengths of light, relives oral discomfort.

Mitochondrial enzymes can absorb photons from light and increase the production of Adenosine 5' – triphosphate ATP energy, allowing the tissues to metabolize normally. ATP production has been shown to be upregulated twofold by infrared light, also known as photobiomodulation. By combining three, distinct types of light, the Illumina™ device is exceptional for overall patient outcomes.

Illumina™ offers three wave lengths of light:

450nm Blue (for teeth whitening)

600nm Red (for gum health)

850nm Near infrared (for facilitating tooth movement)

The StarAligners Illumina™ Oral Therapy device uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in the infrared and red spectrums that are medically proven to increase circulation, enhance gum health, increase circulation. Non-UV blue lights increase the effectiveness of whitening gels by removing tannin stains from coffee, tea, and wine, leaving whiter teeth. The device also comes with a 1.7oz bottle of StarAligners™ Teeth Whitener & Aligner Cleaner foam specially formulated to work with Illumina.

"Thanks to the innovative technology of Illumina™ is a game-changer for patients and our business," states John Nabors, StarAligners VP Operations and Sales. "Photobiomodulation has been around for decades, and multiple peer-reviewed articles demonstrate the efficacy of its use in accelerating clear aligner treatment. We have an exceptional device that doctors can now order for their patients or can be purchased directly from our ecommerce site."

To learn more and to purchase Ilumina™ and StarAligners Whitening Foam for special pricing, please visit: https://www.staralignerspro.com/product/illumina-oral-therapy-system/.

ABOUT STARALINGERS, INC:

StarAligners™ is an Oral Wellness Care company and creator of StarAlignersPro™, an innovative solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases, offered directly to orthodontic offices throughout the United States. The orthodontic-led aligner care program was created by 30-year orthodontic professional and four renowned orthodontic board members to provide a premium and affordable experience for patient and orthodontists, supported by innovative 3D Custom Design technology and high-quality state-of-the-art clear aligner therapy. For more information, please visit www.StarAlignersPro.com.

When an orthodontist partners with StarAlignersPro™, the quality of services they can offer will differentiate their practice. Knowing that cases with mild to moderate alignment problems are often missed opportunities for orthodontic care, the brand introduced an effective quality solution for those who may need an esthetic tune-up. Oral wellness offering includes 3D Customized Smile Design Summary, First Class Aligner Kits, Teeth Whitening Foam and Star Essix™ Retainers, for after treatment care.

To learn more about StarAlignersPro product offerings and sign up to be a partner, visit: https://www.staralignerspro.com/

Contact info: Reid Greenberg, StarAligners, LLC | info@staraligners.com

1 Ojima, et.al. Invisalign Treatment Accelerated by Photobiomodulation. J Clin Orthod. 2016 May;50(5):309-17; quiz 319-20.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StarAligners, LLC