Liberty Doctors Forms New Partnership with agilon health to Offer a New Value-Based Care Program Improving Health Care for Seniors

Freedom Senior Care Advantage Empowers Physicians to Offer a "Total Care" Approach to Patient Care

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Doctors, one of South Carolina's largest independent primary care physician groups, is introducing a new value-based care program with the goal of creating a better healthcare experience for senior patients. Freedom Senior Care Advantage embraces the value-based care model, which emboldens the primary care physician to serve as the care quarterback, creating a better-quality experience for seniors.

Freedom Senior Care Advantage was designed because of a new partnership with agilon health (agilon), a company that empowers physicians to transform health care in our communities. The program accelerates the transition to value-based care, also known as a "total care" model of health care -- where physicians are responsible for treating the whole patient rather than just the disease. This approach enables physicians to spend more time with patients and to provide superior care that is more efficient and economical.

"With the help of agilon health, we will be pioneering value-based care, a new delivery method that is changing the healthcare landscape in America today," said Lissa Lara, CEO, Liberty Doctors. "Our focus on delivering value-based care aligns with our mission to be the independent physician practice model of the future, transform communities, and improve the lives of our patients. We believe Freedom Senior Care Advantage will enhance the high quality of care Liberty Doctors is known for."

"We are excited to welcome Liberty Doctors to agilon health's physician network," said Steve Sell, Chief Executive Officer, agilon health. "Our partnership will enable Liberty Doctors to enhance and sustain the delivery of value-based primary care to their senior patients across South Carolina."

Freedom Senior Care Advantage will be open to all Liberty Doctors patients who age-in to Medicare and are eligible, or those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan through the practice. This program is not a health plan, and Liberty Doctors may work with other health plans in their service areas. More information is available by contacting Liberty Doctors.

About Liberty Doctors

Liberty Doctors has 41 healthcare providers, including 20 primary care physicians and 21 advanced care practitioners at 18 locations across the state. Liberty Doctors was formed by independent, primary care physicians in South Carolina who wanted to provide their patients top quality medical care as affordably and efficiently as possible. Today, Liberty Doctors serves more than 125,000 patients across South Carolina. Visit www.libertydoctors.com to learn more.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE Liberty Doctors