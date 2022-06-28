CANADIAN INVESTMENT BANK ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS EXPANDS ITS NORTH-AMERICAN PLATFORM, AGREEING TO A COMBINATION WITH US-BASED INTEROCEAN ADVISORS

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Origin Merchant Partners ("Origin") is pleased to announce it has agreed to a combination with InterOcean Advisors ("InterOcean"), a US-based, middle market-focused investment bank. The combined firm, operating under the Origin Merchant Partners banner, is positioned to be one of Canada's only independent investment banks with a physical presence in the US market, with bankers in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Toronto and Montreal.

"We are excited to join forces with InterOcean," said Jim Meloche, Origin Managing Partner. "We have considerable experience working together and recognized that the caliber and accomplishments of the team would be a tremendous asset to our firm. With its deal and sector expertise, coupled with an extensive network of industry and capital provider relationships, the InterOcean team will enable us to better serve our US and Canadian clients across a range of sectors."

Working across cities, the combined team will be positioned to access new and exciting opportunities for clients, building on Origin's active cross-border practice and continuing to provide thoughtful and innovative M&A, capital raising and restructuring advice to US and Canadian business owners. InterOcean founders Bob Wujtowicz and Bill Doepke and Managing Director Nick Newlin will lead the US team and assume Principal roles at Origin, bringing decades of transaction experience, along with deep industrials-focused expertise to the Origin platform.

"InterOcean brings deep expertise in the industrials space," said Darren Williams, Origin Principal and Industrials Practice Lead. "The combination of our capabilities will expand on the benefits we bring to our industrials clients, deepening our talent pool and growing our network of key relationships in the sector. In addition, the InterOcean platform provides Origin extended reach for our deal processes across multiple industries."

"We are very pleased to join the Origin platform," said Bill Doepke, Managing Director at InterOcean. "Its strong advisory experience, broad industry sector coverage, important presence in Canada, and ample resources will be of great benefit to our current and future clients."

About Origin Merchant Partners

ORIGIN MERCHANT PARTNERS is Canada's largest independent investment banking boutique. With the addition of InterOcean Advisors, Origin will have a presence in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Atlanta and Denver. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and restructuring/recapitalization advisory services delivered by a team of more than 40 professionals. Origin's Principals each bring more than 20 years of investment banking and/or financial sector experience, with expertise across a broad range of industries.

Since inception, the combined Origin/InterOcean investment banking team has completed more than 150 transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $11 billion.

