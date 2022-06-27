Baha Mar Announces Partnership with Bruno Mars' Premium Rum, SelvaRey

Two tropical luxury brands come together to offer distinct and elevated experiences for guests, including an exclusive Labor Day weekend celebration presented by SelvaRey Rum

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar , the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, announces today a brand partnership with SelvaRey Rum, naming the brand a premier partner for the Caribbean's luxury of choice hotel. The partnership presents SelvaRey as the elevated option for rum cocktails with special beverage offerings available throughout the property, curated branded experiences, and new and exciting event activations all set against the luxurious backdrop of Baha Mar. To launch the partnership, SelvaRey will take over Privilege, SLS Baha Mar's upscale adult-only pool, on Labor Day weekend with a series of Piña Colada Pool Party events including guest DJ performances and a flagship day party hosted by SelvaRey Rum co-owner Bruno Mars featuring a special DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) on Sunday September 4th.

Distilled in the jungles of Latin America by a legendary Master Blender, SelvaRey (which loosely translates to "King of the Jungle") is favored as one of the most awarded spirits on the market. Fine enough to sip on the rocks or enhance any cocktail, SelvaRey includes a portfolio of four expressions, including White Rum, Chocolate Rum, Coconut Rum, and the Owner's Reserve; a rare blend of aged rums hand selected from the most prestigious casks.

"The quality and diverse portfolio of SelvaRey's products matches our luxury of choice positioning, and we're looking forward to welcoming guests with tropical and elevated beverage options, further enhancing the Baha Mar experience," said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar.

"Tropical Luxury is what SelvaRey is all about and I couldn't think of a better partner to bring that experience to life than Baha Mar," added Bruno Mars.

Kicking off the partnership, the Piña Colada Pool Party weekend will feature a series of DJ sets Thursday through Sunday of the Labor Day holiday weekend. The line-up includes performances by DJ Ignite, Osocity, and DJ Stevie J, which will all lead up to Sunday's featured event hosted by GRAMMY® award-winning artist Bruno Mars and a special DJ set by GRAMMY® award winner Anderson .Paak (DJ Pee .Wee). Cabana reservations and tickets to the Piña Colada Pool Party events at Privilege are available at https://sls.ipoolside.com/.

About SelvaRey

SelvaRey is a collection of the finest, sustainable, single-estate rums crafted in the jungles of Panama by world renowned Maestro Ronero Francisco "Don Pancho" Fernandez. Each variant boasts a luxuriously smooth and distinctively balanced character. From harvesting the sugarcane and pressing the juice to the distillation and blending, the rums adhere to the highest quality standard and represent the intense passion and commitment to craft from the people behind the spirit.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com .

About Bruno Mars

In addition to co-owning SelvaRey Rum, Fourteen-time GRAMMY® Award winner and thirty-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time. Mars recently swept the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, taking home four awards for "Leave The Door Open" including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. This comes after "Leave The Door Open" becomes Bruno's 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status.

Mars' 64th Annual GRAMMY® win for Record of the Year, makes him only the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times.

Bruno is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100's Top 5 ("That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk"), making him the only artist to have both a four-time and six-time platinum single from the same album. Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

