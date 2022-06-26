nThrive Rebrands to FinThrive™

FinThrive reimagines revenue management technology to break the cycle of inefficiency in healthcare revenue cycles

DENVER, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider with the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end platform, will introduce its new brand at the HFMA Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado, June 26-29.

The rebrand ushers in a new era for the company, which recently acquired PELITAS and TransUnion Healthcare. Under one brand, FinThrive is well positioned to pave the way for a healthcare system that ensures every transaction and patient experience is addressed holistically. The company is making breakthroughs in technology—developing award-winning revenue management solutions that adapt with healthcare professionals, freeing providers and payers from complexity, so they can focus on doing their best work. FinThrive is committed to transforming the healthcare economy, driving inefficiencies out of the healthcare revenue cycle and eliminating the friction that has long plagued the healthcare system.

"Our new brand fulfills our expanded vision to empower and advance the healthcare economy," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO of FinThrive. "We look forward to sharing this vision with attendees at HFMA's Annual Conference this week, and to continue our efforts to provide stakeholders across the financial ecosystem with a new approach to effective revenue management."

FinThrive will showcase its new brand positioning and end-to-end revenue management platform in Exhibit #113 at HFMA Annual and will welcome all attendees to join in celebration of the launch. In addition, FinThrive will take the stage for three speaking sessions, including sessions co-hosted by executives from both Banner Health and SCL Health.

To learn more about FinThrive and its end-to-end revenue management platform, visit finthrive.com

About FinThrive

FinThrive is advancing the healthcare economy. Our 1,600-plus colleagues rethink revenue management to pave the way for a healthcare system that ensures every transaction and patient experience is addressed holistically. We're making breakthroughs in technology—developing award-winning revenue management solutions that adapt with healthcare professionals, freeing providers and payers from complexity and inefficiency, so they can focus on doing their best work. Our end-to-end revenue management platform delivers a smarter, smoother revenue experience that increases revenue, reduces costs, expands cash collections, and ensures regulatory compliance. We've delivered over $7.6 billion in net revenue and cash to more than 3,245 customers worldwide. When healthcare finance becomes effortless, the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare expand. For more information on our new vision for healthcare revenue management, visit FinThrive.com.

