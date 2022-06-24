Joe Budd for Congress: Jubilee for the unborn!

I applaud the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for the decision overturning the national stain of Roe v. Wade!

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the majority opinion, SCOTUS states, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overturned. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any Constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely – the due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment…Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

Joe Budd for Congress Logo (PRNewswire)

Now in the 50th year of Roe v. Wade we celebrate the year of Jubilee for unborn babies!

Just like another national stain, slavery, the Republican Party continues to be the party which gives a righteous voice to those who have no voice of their own. Let us not forget, the Republican Party was established for the sole purpose of abolishing slavery. Juneteenth celebrations, which were recently held throughout the nation, evidence this purpose was accomplished. Juneteenth was originally celebrated as Jubilee Day, referencing the Judeo/Christian teaching about the year of release and restoration.

We are all feeling the pain and oppression of the failed policies of the Democrat Party. Each of us need a little Jubilee these days. Under the Biden Administration we are headed down the same road of record inflation, economic suffering, and the projection of weakness throughout the world just like under the days of Jimmy Carter. From record high gas prices, panicked parents desperately searching for baby formula to an economy suffering under the stress of runaway inflation. I want you to know release and restoration are right around the corner! We will not fail!

From the Reagan Revolution to Making America Great Again, we will again regain our economic strength and be restored to our leadership position in the world. Instead of begging the despots of Russia, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia to bail us out we will again rely on good old fashioned American Ingenuity to regain our energy independence which will be the catalyst of a renewed economic resurgence. Very soon, we will all be shouting Jubilee again! God Bless you and may God continue to bless America.

