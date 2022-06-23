Pugsley Wood Announces Whistleblower Awards In Three Separate SEC Cases

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pugsley Wood LLP ("Pugsley Wood"), one of the nation's foremost law firms dedicated to representing SEC whistleblowers, is pleased to announce that the SEC recently granted awards to its clients in connection with three separate enforcement actions.

Pugsley Wood LLP Logo (PRNewswire)

Pugsley Wood's clients provided information that ended three independent fraudulent schemes targeting retail investors. "Our clients refused to look the other way when they saw unlawful conduct," stated Pugsley Wood Partner Bryan Wood. "We applaud their efforts to stop the victimization of a highly vulnerable class of investors."

The first matter involved a registered investment advisor who marketed phony investments to unsophisticated investors. The SEC noted that Pugsley Wood's clients were entitled to a maximum award for "help[ing] focus [an SEC] investigation," which ultimately led to civil and criminal charges based in part on their information.

A second Pugsley Wood client reported an unregistered securities offering involving cannabis production that raised tens of millions of dollars from hundreds of retail individuals. The SEC granted the individual a 30% award for providing "important, new information in the form of documents and analysis that assisted the Commission's investigation."

Finally, a Pugsley Wood client blew the whistle on a fraudulent oil and gas fund marketed to main street investors, receiving an award for "provid[ing] a roadmap [of the fraud] for the investigative staff early in the investigation that conserved significant Commission staff time and resources."

Pugsley Wood Partner Mark Pugsley noted that, "[n]one of these awards would have been possible without the efforts of SEC enforcement staff. On behalf of our clients, we thank those dedicated public servants who worked tirelessly to bring these cases to a successful conclusion."

About Pugsley Wood LLP

Pugsley Wood LLP is among the premier whistleblower law firms in the United States. Wood and Pugsley began collaborating on whistleblower cases in early 2015. In 2021 they decided to leave their respective law firms of 20+ years to better serve their clients by combining their knowledge and resources in a highly specialized law firm dedicated solely to representing whistleblowers. To date, they have obtained more than $74 million whistleblower awards for their clients under SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FIRREA/FIAFEA, and other whistleblower programs.

Visit PugsleyWood.com for additional information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pugsley Wood LLP