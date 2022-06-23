Dynamic City Capital Acquires Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites, Anaheim, California

The hotel offers easy walking access to Disneyland®, Downtown Disney®, and the Anaheim Convention Center

PROVO, Utah, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real-estate investment firm focused on hotel investments in prime markets, announced the acquisition of the Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites (Anaheim Portofino). The Anaheim Portofino is one of the top-producing independent hotels near the Disneyland® Resort and the Anaheim Convention Center.

"The acquisition of the Anaheim Portofino was an exceptional opportunity to expand our presence in the Anaheim Market," commented Ryan Phelps, DCC's Chief Investment Officer. "The hotel is ideally located for patrons to take advantage of all Anaheim offers and aligns with our strategy of purchasing quality properties in prime hotel markets. You don't get better hotel markets than Anaheim," concluded Phelps.

The Anaheim Portofino is ideally located across the street from Disneyland® and California Adventure Park®. The hotel has 190 guest rooms, including Disney-themed kids' suites. Guests can use the on-site concierge service to purchase Disneyland® tickets through the hotel. In addition, the ART shuttle provides guests easy access to and from the gates of Disneyland® and other area attractions.

The Anaheim Portofino is DCC's second hotel acquisition in Anaheim during the last 12 months and its eighth acquisition or hotel opening during that same time frame. The other markets they expanded during the past year include Bellevue, San Francisco, San Jose, Clearwater Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

For more information on the Anaheim Portofino or to make reservations, please call 800-341-6301 or visit https://www.portofinoinnanaheim.com.

About Dynamic City Capital

Dynamic City Capital (DCC) is a privately held real estate investment and asset management firm with three decades of experience in hospitality. During its 30+ year history, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investment partners. After opening the first Marriott® franchised hotel in the State of Utah in 1991, the company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel assets throughout the United States, representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.

