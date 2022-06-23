Boston-Based Golden Hearts Games, "The World's First Charity Casino," Surpasses $10M In Donations, Processes Over $6M in 2022 Alone as Over 50,000 Nonprofits Have Now Received Funding From the Platform

Boston-Based Golden Hearts Games, "The World's First Charity Casino," Surpasses $10M In Donations, Processes Over $6M in 2022 Alone as Over 50,000 Nonprofits Have Now Received Funding From the Platform

Through the young company's innovative business model, GHG players have provided funding to charities of their choice while playing for real cash prizes in return for their generosity

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Hearts Games (GHG), a groundbreaking digital charitable promotional games company based in Boston, announced today it has processed over $10M donations since launching in August 2020 and over $6M so far in 2022 alone. Over 54,000 nonprofits across the country have grant funding from GHG as a result. GHG players can buy virtual currency (known as "Coins") that they use to play any and all of the company's internet and mobile games, and a percentage of their purchase is donated to a charitable cause of their choice. When players win, they win real cash that they keep. All GHG donations flow into a 501c3 donor-advised fund which facilitates grants, taken after player prize allocation, to the many player-selected charities.

GHG Logo (PRNewswire)

"We're immensely proud to be helping tens of thousands of charities in every single state, from small local churches, homeless shelters and animal rescues to large nonprofit organizations," said Steve Kane, co-founder and CEO of GHG. "The generosity of our player community is truly inspiring, and I'm happy Golden Hearts Games can provide a new kind of digital entertainment experience that allows people to give back to their communities while doing what they already love, having fun playing games on their computers and phones and winning cash prizes."

Golden Hearts Games also invites interested nonprofits to join its Philanthropic Partner Coalition, which offers additional avenues for boosting funding for charities through GHG's games and now boasts over 90 organizations including St. Jude Children's Hospital and The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, among many other worthy organizations.

Media inquiries for Golden Hearts Games can be made by contacting Jocelin Leon at jocelin@thetascgroup.com or at 631-276-7314.

Those interested in business opportunities with Golden Hearts Games can refer to corp.goldenheartsgames.com ; nonprofits interested in joining the philanthropic coalition can refer to org.goldenheartsgames.com and email Alexander Zapata at azapata@goldenheartsgames.com; to play games please refer to goldenheartsgames.com .

Media Contact: Jocelin Leon

The TASC Group

Phone: 631-276-7314

Email: jocelin@thetascgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Hearts Games