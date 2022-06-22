Speede Fitness partners with Hyperice to create one-of-a-kind trade show experience

UFC fighter Michael Chandler will demonstrate the ultimate strength training & recovery regimen at the IHRSA Convention

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speede Fitness, a Chicago-area strength training startup that is launching a revolutionary connected fitness machine in fall 2022, has announced a partnership with Hyperice to create a unique, cross-booth trade show experience at the IHRSA Convention in Miami Beach from June 23-24. Speede Pro Athlete and equity holder Michael Chandler will train on the machine's Nemesis Mode—which offers intense isokinetic training—then immediately recover with state-of-the-art tools by Hyperice, including the Hypervolt and Normatec systems.

At IHRSA 2022, UFC fighter Michael Chandler will train on Speede's Nemesis Mode, then immediately recover with state-of-the-art tools by Hyperice. (PRNewswire)

IHRSA guests can try the new Speede Challenger, recover with Hyperice, and enter to win gear from both companies.

"With Speede's efficient and effective training modes, your muscles reach a fatigued state in a fraction of the time compared to traditional workouts," said Dan Mooney, Co-Founder of Speede. "After completing just five reps on the machine, even professional athletes like Michael Chandler are ready to rest and recover. We invite all IHRSA attendees to watch Mike's intense workout at our booth and then head to the Hyperice booth to see his recovery regimen in action."

Speede's new machine, the Speede Challenger, is the first connected fitness machine to combine isotonic, isokinetic, and max eccentric training for a challenging workout that leads to faster strength gains. Speede has earned praise from athletes across major sports leagues, including Justin Fields, Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson from the Chicago Bears, Justin Simmons from the Denver Broncos, Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Kansas City Chiefs, Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets, professional soccer player Lauren Sesselmann, and 2x NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, all of whom have become equity holders in the company.

"Just as Speede is a breakthrough in strength training, Hyperice products push the boundaries of innovation to better serve athletes everywhere," said Michaela Raagas, Manager of Digital Fitness & Education at Hyperice. "Whether you need to relieve tension, unlock sore muscles, or prime your mind and body to perform your best, Hyperice can help you do what you love to do—more. We look forward to showing our IHRSA guests how to move better, live better and be better."

The Speede and Hyperice experience with Michael Chandler begins at 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 23 at the Speede booth, Booth #1807. Guests can also stop by the Speede or Hyperice booths throughout the show to be entered to win a Speede Challenger machine plus Hyperice gear.

"With the pairing of Speede and Hyperice, you can train smarter and recover faster," said Greg Tepas, Co-Founder of Speede. "If you're an athlete, a high performer, or just someone who cares about their health and wellness, you owe it to yourself to visit Speede and Hyperice at the IHRSA Convention and discover the future of training and recovery."

To learn more about Speede,Contact: Co-Founder Dan Mooney at dan@speede.fit.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speede