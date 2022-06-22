Cowbell Cyber Releases Q2 Cyber Round-Up Report

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the results of its Q2 cyber insurance risk report, the Cowbell Cyber Round-Up . The report, the second of its kind from Cowbell, offers insight into and rationale behind cyber insurance for SMEs.

The Q2 Cyber Round-up report features insights into Cowbell's closed-loop approach to risk management, continuous underwriting as well as continuous risk assessment and improvement. It explores cyber risk at the individual level, through Cowbell Factors to any risk portfolio, and also the mechanisms behind Cowbell's ability to proactively prevent cyber incidents by engaging policyholders throughout the lifecycle of a policy.

"Cyber insurance is rapidly evolving; the availability of meaningful risk signal analysis at the individual and portfolio levels is critical to establish confidence with all insurance stakeholders," said Isabelle Dumont, SVP of marketing and technology partnerships at Cowbell Cyber. "With real-time and advanced insights on how cyber risks are evolving within the U.S. SME population, Cowbell Cyber is building a new generation of cyber insurance offerings that allow policyholders to invest in the security measures that matter the most."

Highlighted features and findings in this quarter's report include:

Cowbell Cyber Heatmap: The report highlights sectors at risk through the new heatmap that enables brokerage firms, carriers and other entities to gain immediate visibility into the health of a group of accounts and help policyholders improve their cyber risk profile.

New Representation of Cowbell Factors: Organizations can now more easily understand where their cyber risk profile stands, whether they are more or less secure than industry peers and how close they might be to the extremes. Red and green color coding also gives an immediate indication of whether a specific Cowbell Factor is below or above the industry average.

Spotlight: The report indicates specific zero-days that are immediately translated into early warnings for policyholders through Spotlight, an advanced feature available on specific accounts that allows Cowbell to react quickly to the latest vulnerabilities.

Underwriting Efficiencies: Operating profitably in the SME market requires distribution and underwriting efficiencies. The report details how Cowbell outperforms the market in specific underwriting processes.

This is the second Round-up report delivered by Cowbell. The Q1 2022 report is available to view here . With these reports, Cowbell aims to bring clarity and transparency into the process with data, measurements and benchmarks that set expectations.

SMEs that want to understand whether they represent a bigger insurance risk than industry peers are invited to request their organization's Cowbell Factors at https://cowbell.insure/for-businesses/

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

