Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces Inductees to Inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame

Former Bigs and Littles recognized for their commitment and impact made through mentorship

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced the first class of inductees to its inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame, honoring former Bigs and Littles that have championed the power of mentorship throughout the organization's 116-year history. BBBSA recognizes these leaders whose dedication and achievements have significantly furthered its mission of inspiring young people's passions and empowering them to achieve success in life and career.

The induction ceremony was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, during Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's annual 'Bigger Together' National Conference, supported by Comcast/NBCUniversal and Centene. Nearly 3,000+ in-person and virtual attendees from across the country joined host, Kate Snow, former Big and current NBC Nightly News Sunday Anchor and NBC News Senior National Correspondent, to honor the inductees as they shared inspiring stories about the role we all play in empowering young people and encouraging others to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Featuring changemakers and leading executives in business, entertainment, politics, real estate and more, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame's goal is to honor those whose mentorship impact has left a legacy across the organization and has seen firsthand the life-long impact that these relationships can have on one's life.

The inaugural members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Alumni Hall of Fame are (in alphabetical order):

Emily Chen Carrera , Former Big and current BBBSA Board Member, Private Wealth Real Estate Specialist & Chief of Research, Olshan Realty, Inc.

Tory Green , Former Little and current Special Agent, U.S. Secret Service

Kate Snow , Former Big and current NBC Nightly News Sunday Anchor and NBC News Senior National Correspondent

Steve Soboroff , Former Big, Businessman and Los Angeles Police Commissioner

Mark Tillman , Former 3X Big and past General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity

The Honorable Robert Wilkins , Former Little and current United States Circuit Judge

Don Wolf , Former Big and former president of BBBSA's national board, President Emeritus, Do it Best Corp. (posthumous)

"We are honored to celebrate these former Bigs and Littles as the first class of inductees into our Alumni Hall of Fame and recognize their personal journeys as they look back on their mentorship experiences and reflect on how it made an impact on where they are today," says Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Among the estimated 20 million alumni Bigs and Littles, these individuals know firsthand the life-long impact that mentorship can have on one's life and they are true champions of our vision to empower every child with a plan for their future, and a mentor whose impact can last a lifetime."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

