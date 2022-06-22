1NCE now provides one of the world's largest NB-IoT coverage maps at a single price

1NCE doubles global NB-IoT footprint; expands to United States , Belgium , Croatia , Denmark , Finland , Norway , Slovak Republic, Sweden and Taiwan

1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now available in most of the world's largest economies

Total cellular IoT network coverage now in 140 countries

COLOGNE, Germany , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, today announced at Embedded World Nuremberg a significant expansion of its global IoT network coverage. The company has doubled its footprint of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) coverage and now has one of the world's largest NB-IoT coverage maps, available at a single price worldwide.

1NCE now offers NB-IoT in Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Puerto Rico, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

New destinations via 2G, 3G, and 4G include (among others): Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Benin, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Gabon, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique, New Caledonia, Suriname, Tajikistan, Togo, and Uruguay.

"The demand for cross-border availability of low power networks is increasing as more companies and cities realize the power that IoT-driven intelligence can have in creating a strong impact in their field," said Ivo Rook, COO at 1NCE. "Network availability without the hassle of multiple vendors is critical for large scale, multinational IoT deployments in every industry."

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate – offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software services in 140 countries worldwide. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter and LinkedIn .

