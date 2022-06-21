Transpara breast AI; strong clinical evidence evolves into real life screening use

Safely reducing radiologists' workload for 2D and 3D mammography screening

CORDOBA, Spain, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transpara AI breast care solution, now being used in over 30 countries worldwide to find breast cancers faster and earlier, has 'remarkable potential' to reduce Radiologists' workload, according to a leading research team in Spain.

The team at the renowned University Hospital Reina Sofia in Cordoba, has launched a world first prospective 2D AND 3D study to see how they could help over-stretched breast radiologists who are facing serious pressure from increasing workload.

This prospective study implements in practice the findings of previous research where Transpara AI from ScreenPoint Medical was used to simulate different breast cancer screening strategies that involve reading of digital mammography (2D) and/or tomosynthesis (3D). The results showed that Transpara could safely reduce radiologists' workload by up to 70% while maintaining the overall program sensitivity, when AI is used standalone to read less suspicious exams.

Team Leader Dr Marina Alvarez Benito said

"We are now carrying out the first long term prospective study of its kind worldwide using Transpara AI to optimize our 2D and 3D screening reading workload.

"We truly believe in the potential of Transpara to reduce the radiologists' workload by quickly identifying a large proportion of mammograms (70%) which are very likely normal. In this study, we are comparing the standard double reading practice applied to all mammograms to applying double reading only on the most 30% most suspicious exams, as automatically identified by Transpara, letting the rest 70% of less suspicious mammograms be read by AI only."

Mark Koeniguer, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical said this latest study reflected the findings of radiologists using Transpara AI daily around the world.

"We started the company with a mission to increase survival rates for breast cancer and help radiologists provide the world class standards of care that every woman deserves.

"Transpara is now being used in screening programmes in several countries and I am particularly pleased that more and more evidence is being found, proving that using artificial intelligence can help with real issues facing healthcare systems such as radiologist shortages and increasing workload due to more complex imaging techniques. We are determined to continue the development of Transpara so that we can help more and more women around the world."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE ScreenPoint Medical