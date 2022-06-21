Galgus solutions to bridge the digital divide, drive digital transformation in the U.S.

Galgus solutions to bridge the digital divide, drive digital transformation in the U.S.

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and municipalities continue to embrace digital, closing the digital divide becomes more important each day. Recognizing this, Congress passed The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes key measures related to high-speed Internet connectivity.

While much focus is on bringing fiber optic networks to rural areas, providing reliable Wi-Fi as a ubiquitous "last mile" solution to connect consumer devices to those network is equally critical.

What Galgus offers to bridge the digital divide

Providers need a partner for this last mile connectivity to deliver the true value of their network investment to their customers. Galgus is poised to be that partner.

In locations where providing good service is difficult or just difficult to support, Galgus' AI-based algorithms enable automatic management of Wi-Fi resources. Galgus technology simplifies deployments and reduces the expense of deploying and maintaining quality Wi-Fi.

To help service providers understand adoption and utilization of the service, Galgus' anonymized device presence and geolocation technology accurately identifies each device in range of Galgus Wi-Fi even it is not connected or is using anti-tracking techniques such as MAC address randomization. Gartner has recognized this patented capability as truly disruptive in the market.

Utilizing Galgus' Passpoint capabilities and support for the WBA's OpenRoaming solution, brands are able to accelerate their digital engagement strategies by automatically connecting their most loyal customers' devices while also creating an opportunity to monetize their investment through cellular off-load agreements.

Wi-Fi for any environment

Galgus customers and partners have relied on its services for the most challenging environments.

In transportation centers, on-board busses and trains and even in airplanes partners have integrated Galgus to achieve the reliability and performance they need to meet the growing demand for wireless data driven largely by multi-media content..

Galgus analytics solutions in commercial networks and hotels provide network managers with the business intelligence needed to better understand their customers and deliver personalized experiences.

Galgus deployments in schools at all levels have supported hybrid-learning and enabled new models of education oriented towards the use of digital resources.

Global carriers such as Telefónica have partnered with Galgus to help bridge the digital divide in rural areas while, retail operators, including Italy's Netoip, use Galgus to better understand their customers and make data-driven decisions on how improve their operations to drive better business outcomes.

Learn more at galgus.net

View original content:

SOURCE Galgus