Epion Health Achieves Prestigious HITRUST Risk-based, Two-year Certification, Further Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Security and Compliance for Users

Certification validates company's dedication to accountability, secure data exchange and risk mitigation

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health announced today that it has earned HITRUST Certification status for its digital patient engagement and contactless care solutions.

www.epionhealth.com (PRNewsfoto/Epion Health) (PRNewswire)

Certification for information security by HITRUST verifies that Epion's applications, including its check-in and telehealth products, have undergone rigorous testing and met industry-defined requirements and regulations to manage risk.

"Healthcare has always been a data-driven industry, and the past two years have only intensified the demand for easier, more secure data exchange, making it a crucial point of success for organizations," said Matt Racki, CTO of Epion Health. "At Epion, it has always been our mission to provide innovative solutions that improve how healthcare works, but to do so without jeopardizing security or compliance. We are proud to have achieved the industry gold standard in data security with the HITRUST Certification and are thrilled to help give our providers and their patients even more peace of mind."

This achievement places Epion Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification and validates the company's comprehensive, prescriptive and scalable framework to manage risk and data security.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Epion Health has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Epion Health's cloud-based platform connects patients and providers, allowing the exchange of critical healthcare data in a safe, secure and scalable way. Solutions are designed to help empower providers, drive better financial and clinical outcomes, engage patients and improve access across patient populations.

For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com .

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epion Health, Inc.