Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA Approved Treatment for Febrile Neutropenia in Cancer Patients

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Adello Biologics (acquired by Kashiv Biosciences in 2019) in developing the brand name FYLNETRA® (pegfilgrastim-pbbk), for an injection used to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. In addition to working on the brand name, Brand Institute also partnered with Adello Biologics in developing the suffix "pbbk" for the non-proprietary name for FYLNETRA®, pegfilgrastim-pbbk.

BI Logo (PRNewswire)

FYLNETRA® was developed by Kashiv Biosciences in collaboration with Amneal Pharmaceuticals. FYLNETRA® is the most recent pegfilgrastim biosimilar approved by the FDA.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Kashiv Biosciences and Amneal Pharmaceuticals on the FDA approval for FYLNETRA," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.