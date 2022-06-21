Bechtel Limited receives inclusion accreditation

Bechtel Limited achieves major international standard for the way in which it cares for its employees, a first in the industry

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel Limited, the UK company which is part of the Bechtel group of companies, has become the first in its industry to be awarded with the international standard ISO 30415 in Human Resource Management: Diversity and Inclusion.

bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel) (PRNewswire)

The standard explores attitudes of employers towards diversity and inclusion and the extent to which its systems, processes, and behaviors are truly diverse and representational towards its employees. The certification requires an ongoing commitment to further improve diversity and inclusion practices. To date, just four companies worldwide have received this award, and Bechtel Limited is the first in the construction sector.

"Bechtel has employed a diverse workforce for many years, and it offers good opportunities for career development and progression," said John Mulholland, the ISO assessor who evaluated Bechtel Limited. "Two areas that Bechtel is focused on are Men Advocating Real Change workshops that provide an opportunity for people to reflect on their behavior and the impact it may have on others; and fostering women in leadership that is evidence of Bechtel's commitment to improvement."

"It is brilliant that Bechtel's UK workplace has been recognized as an inclusive and diverse environment where colleagues can thrive," said John Williams, managing director of Bechtel Limited. "That is our ambition. We're on a journey but this new ISO standard will help us to do even better. Supporting our customers to achieve incredible results requires fully utilizing the talents of our communities by building teams of valued and fulfilled colleagues."

Bechtel chose to work with Center for Assessment to achieve ISO 30415 certification.

"Center for Assessment is proud to assess forward-thinking organizations against ISO 30415 and recognize them with certification. Bechtel truly embraces diversity & inclusion across the whole organization and Center for Assessment is delighted to have completed a successful assessment for them," said Richard Hamilton, head of Business Development at Centre for Assessment. "Certification aims to drive continuous improvement and the organizational culture at Bechtel is equipped to make this happen, enabling them to be an attractive workplace that values its people."

Bechtel is a global leader in engineering, construction and project management and has been operating in the U.K for 70 years, building projects with customers that have the power to transform by creating access and opportunity, protecting people and the environment, getting the world closer to net zero, and accelerating progress so current and future generations thrive. In the U.K, Bechtel's projects include working with CityFibre to accelerate the rollout of fiber; supporting High Speed 2 to build sustainable transport while enabling sustainable growth; developing floating offshore wind with Hexicon A.B. to turbocharge clean energy production; and working with Cavendish Nuclear Solutions to safely retrieve, package and permanently dispose of decades-old nuclear waste at Sellafield.

In the same week as being notified of the ISO accreditation, Bechtel's UK team was included in the 2022 list of Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces by the UK's National Centre for Diversity. The accolade awards workplaces which have developed their policies and practices to promote fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion, and engagement. The U.K team is sharing best practices with Bechtel offices across the world, including in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, and Australia, to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion across its global footprint.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Juliet Whitcombe

C : + 44 (0) 7917 722304

Email: jwhitcom@bechtel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bechtel