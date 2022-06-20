Recorded Future Announces Second Investment in Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI)

Newest Investment from The Intelligence Fund Supports Industry-Leading Approach for Protection Against Weaponized Vulnerabilities

BOSTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the world's largest intelligence company, today announced its second investment in CVE intelligence company Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence (CTCI) through The Intelligence Fund. This new investment will support CTCI's mission of providing unparalleled CVE visibility across the most critical areas - coverage, timeliness, and accuracy - to arm organizations with easy-to-use, actionable vulnerability intelligence.

"CTCI has continued to hone its vulnerability detection capabilities, surfacing weaponized vulnerabilities hundreds of days faster than what we're seeing from other intelligence companies and agencies. We're excited at the progress CTCI has made since our initial investment and the unique, actionable insights we can incorporate into Recorded Future's Intelligence Platform, and thrilled to be able to continue to invest in their growth." – Bill Ladd, Chief Data Scientist, Recorded Future

Combining cognitive reasoning and machine learning with intelligence lifecycle collection, CTCI curates and validates CVE data that threat actors are currently using or about to use, providing it to clients through its CVE Early Warning List (CEWL) . CEWL provides insight into weaponized vulnerabilities with unsurpassed breadth of coverage across vendors and has published CVE entries earlier than other intelligence companies and agencies.

"Unpatched vulnerabilities continue to be the leading cause of breaches for organizations, and industry reporting still lags behind the pace of threat actor exploitation. We firmly believe in Recorded Future's mission of securing the world with intelligence, and our partnership with them has enabled us to surface industry-leading vulnerability intelligence to put organizations ahead of threat actor exploitation." – Michael Freeman, Chief Threat Officer, Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence

The Intelligence Fund , funded and directed by Recorded Future, invests in experienced founders looking to tackle significant problems that require novel approaches using data sets, collection platforms, and applications that integrate into the Recorded FutureIntelligence Platform and ecosystem. Interested companies looking to learn more or submit an application can visit https://theintelligencefund.com/ .

CTCI was created to provide world-leading, actionable intelligence products for security operations and threat intelligence teams. With products that you can use today - CEWL (CVE Early Warning List), LEGiT™ (Lookup Explanation for Genuine IP Threats, IP IOCs - Free), upcoming threat actor TTP-Based Detection rules, CogReasoner™ (cognitive reasoning product for analysts), and further down the track, to build the world's best AI Threat Intelligence analyst. The company's mission is to ensure that organizations get immediate value from each CTCI product within minutes instead of months.

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's cloud-based Intelligence Platform provides the most complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the vast digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe.

Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with more than 1,400 businesses and government organizations across more than 60 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

