A New "On Demand" Active Shooter Preparation Virtual Training For Schools and Companies

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SKILL BUILDER, a remote employee training tech company, has created a Civilian Active Shooter Preparation training in conjunction with Alexander Killie, a former Senior Investigator with the US Department of Homeland Security, who has trained 5,000+ people on the "Run, Hide, Fight" methodology.

SKILL BUILDER's immersive learning experience simulates Alex Killie training each individual 1-on-1, while making it engaging and interactive through Gamification.

One participant who went through it - Retired Law Enforcement, High-End Security Professional, Asset Protection, and Executive Protection - was quoted as saying:

"The way you have put this training together, I've never seen anything like it… it's a paradigm shift in learning which I've never seen before… as far as a 1-on-1, I believe this is the best you can do."

SKILL BUILDER's founder, Jeff Zigman, a 10 year Tech Entrepreneur, married and father of 2 children, believes this presents a unique opportunity for his tech platform to do some real good and potentially save lives.

The problems with law enforcement giving in-person training for Active Shooter is that it takes officers away from their duties, lacks individualized attention, is difficult with many participants, and it doesn't allow for participants to process the information at their own pace.

In-person training from security companies can be hands-on and feel real, but have been found to cause traumatic experiences for some participants.

SKILL BUILDER makes this training available On Demand to train an unlimited number of participants, in unlimited schools and organizations. It is accessible from any device, with no scheduling or coordination needed. Whether you have 10 people to train, or 100,000, there's no work from your management to roll it out. Administrators can see who has completed the training and who has not, including notes, checklists, and score tracking for the gamified sections.

Jeff emphasizes that participants shouldn't consider this as a "concrete guide" - since that doesn't exist for Active Shooter training - but rather a methodology that creates a logical thinking process that anyone can follow to prepare in advance, and in the event that an Active Shooter situation were to happen.

SKILL BUILDER is currently offering 50% discounts for schools to make it more accessible

