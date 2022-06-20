Kavalan Releases New 'King Car Conductor' Packaging

King Car Conductor won one of 5 Kavalan Double Golds in San Francisco

TAIPEI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan's Double Gold award-winning King Car Conductor has unveiled a new packaging design.

King Car Conductor gets a makeover (PRNewswire)

King Car Conductor was one of five Kavalans to scoop Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, making it the fourth SFWSC Double Gold awarded to this expression.

First launched in 2011, King Car Conductor is the first Kavalan whisky released that pays tribute to its parent company King Car Group. Matured and vatted from multiple oak barrels, this expression delivers delicate notes of papaya, banana, and green apple with rich and floral complexities. The label design presents "King Car Conductor" written in a semi-cursive Chinese calligraphic script in gold, paired with flowing lines referencing the Snow Mountain where Kavalan sources its mineral-rich meltwaters.

The 22nd SFWSC drew about 5,000 spirits from more than 40 countries, which were assessed by 70 judges, making it the biggest SFWSC contest so far.

Kavalan SFWSC 2022 results:

Double Gold

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Gold

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Brandy Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky historical double gold or higher results in SFWSC:

2015 Double Gold

2018 Double Gold & Best Other Single Malt

2021 Double Gold

2022 Double Gold

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 650 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

