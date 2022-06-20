FarrowTech's Wireless Sensors Powered by InPlay's NanoBeacon Bluetooth Beacon Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarrowTech, a Danish entrepreneurial company, has developed a range of wireless sensors for use in pig farms.

The product utilizes InPlay's NanoBeacon SoC IN100, a Bluetooth beacon chip that requires no software programming, low power consumption and low cost, providing users with great flexibility to connect multiple sensors so they can quickly build a wireless sensor platform system. Even on such a tiny chip, both sensor measurements and Bluetooth advertising can be achieved simultaneously, and year-long operation can be achieved with a small density coin cell battery. It is also worth noting that the cost of the system is very attractive, making large-scale deployment of FarrowTech's technology possible.

"After having done thorough research and comparison of the chips currently available in the market, the IN100 SoC was chosen. Low price, low power consumption and extreme ease of use made it a clear winner," said Erik Hougaard, CEO of FarrowTech.

"I am very pleased that FarrowTech has adopted our NanoBeacon Bluetooth beacon technology for their wireless sensor product design. The accurate measurement of piglet temperature has been an industry challenge, and we are proud to work with FarrowTech colleagues to solve this challenge and contribute to it." said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay.

About NanoBeacon

NanoBeacon is a Bluetooth Beacon technology developed by InPlay with focus on active RFID and wireless sensor applications. It is a software programming free and configure-to-use solution. IN100 is the first of its kind in NanoBeacon product family and features small size (2.5mm x 2.5mm for DFN8 package and 3.0mm x 3.0mm for QFN18 package), low power, wide operating voltage, and wide operating temperature range. More product information is available at https://www.inplay-tech.com/in100.

About FarrowTech

FarrowTech specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing sensors and wireless infrastructure for use in pig farms. With animal welfare, environmental footprint and production efficiency all being areas requiring constant improvement, the detailed monitoring of each animal's wellbeing is essential to the modern farmer. FarrowTech products include solutions for monitoring water consumption, temperature, birth complications, ovulation, fever and more.

About InPlay

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

Media Contact:

Emmy Chang

Emmy.chang@inplay-tech.com

+1-949-378-6361

Media Contact:

Erik Hougaard

Erik.hougaard@farrowtech.dk

+45-23241155

