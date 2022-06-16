Steel Dynamics Provides Second Quarter 2022 Record Earnings Guidance

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today provided record second quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $6.33 to $6.37 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from costs associated with the startup of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment of an estimated $76 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, the company expects second quarter 2022 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $6.61 to $6.65 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential first quarter 2022 earnings were $5.71 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $6.02 per diluted share excluding costs of $0.31 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year second quarter earnings were $3.32 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.08 per diluted share, associated with construction of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

Second quarter 2022 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be historically strong, but lower than first quarter 2022 results, due to lower earnings from the company's flat roll steel operations, as lower average flat roll steel pricing is expected to more than offset increased flat roll steel shipments. Demand for the company's long product steel products is also strong, supporting increased average realized pricing and expected record shipments for the company's Engineered Bar Products, Roanoke Bar, and Structural and Rail steel divisions. Despite softening hot roll coil steel pricing, broad steel demand remained solid during the second quarter, led by the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, with energy continuing to improve.

Second quarter 2022 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be significantly higher than sequential first quarter results, based on strong demand supporting increased shipments and higher pricing.

Second quarter 2022 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are expected to be meaningfully higher than record first quarter results, based on record shipments and significantly higher selling values more than offsetting marginally higher steel input costs. The non-residential construction sector remains strong as evidenced by robust order activity, resulting in a continuing historically strong order backlog, with record forward-pricing for the company's steel fabrication platform. The company anticipates this momentum to continue into 2023 based on these dynamics.

Based on continued confidence in the company's earnings outlook and cash flow generation, the company repurchased $397 million, or over 2.5 percent, of its common stock during the second quarter through June 10, 2022.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-Looking Statements

