Is now the time to buy? This buyer says yes.

Threat of a changing market isn't getting these buyers and sellers in the market down.

BOISE, Idaho, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As news headlines boast of rising interest rates and volatile housing markets, the buyers and sellers in the market are giving their view on the industry and shedding some light on a normalizing market.

"We wanted to take advantage of the market, so we listed our home and had 13-14 offers. It was insane," said Annellie Tate, who just went under contract on a new construction home built by CBH Homes. "There were so many what if's with the other resale houses - it wasn't what we wanted. We did a self-guided tour in Locale, and the whole time I kept saying, 'is this where we are going to live? I love this place.' It was a surreal experience. I couldn't be happier. It was so fast, easy and seamless."

COVID-19 pushed the real estate market into a frenzy of growth and rising home prices from 2020-2021. 2020 and 2021 were an anomaly. As the market begins to correct, home prices normalize. "Even now, we're still barely over a month's supply," said Brett Hughes, broker and owner of Boise Premier Real Estate in a recent Idaho Press article . "People keep hearing stats like inventory is up double… It's up from two weeks to a month. That is not very much." Boise Regional Realtors' May Market Report showed the median sales price increased from May 2021 to May 2022 by 16.1% but CBH expects to see these prices level off, creating more opportunities for new buyers.

"We don't have a crystal ball, but we can focus on the facts: rates are historically low, the demand for housing is still there, and Boise is an amazing place to live. With all that in mind, yes, it's still a good time to buy a home," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

Dave Ramsey, financial guru, in a recent show said, "the best time to buy a house in the next 5 years is right now… 5 years from today, houses are going to be more expensive. They're as cheap as they're going to be. This is the best price you're going to get to buy that home. If interest rates rise, buy the home then refinance."

Annellie told CBH, "It was so relieving to work with CBH. I said we should go buy a lottery ticket because we feel so lucky." A home is always a good investment and now is better to buy than later. CBH Homes currently has over 200 homes available and a promotion of up to $20,000 in extras towards a rate buydown, landscaping, and more. CBH encourages buyers to take advantage of these prices before they're gone. Click here to learn more.

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 30 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with over 23,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

