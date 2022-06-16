Contests
Hyundai Releases 2023 Palisade Pricing Including New XRT Model

  • 2023 Palisade Flagship SUV Offers Fresh Exterior and Interior Design
  • New Convenience Technologies: 12-inch Navigation, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, New Bluelink Features and Driver's Ergo-Motion Seat
  • New Palisade XRT Model Features a Rugged, Outdoors-Oriented Appearance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. For the 2023 model year, the enhanced Palisade delivers a bold, premium presence with an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features and safety content. This further establishes the Palisade's reputation as the ultimate family and road trip vehicle. Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

The 2023 Palisade XRT is photographed in Santiago, Calif., on May 26, 2022.
The 2023 Palisade XRT is photographed in Santiago, Calif., on May 26, 2022.(PRNewswire)

2023 Hyundai Palisade Pricing

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$34,950

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$37,950

XRT

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$40,250

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$46,500

Calligraphy

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$48,900

SE

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$36,850

SEL

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$39,850

XRT

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$42,150

Limited

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$48,400

Calligraphy

3.8L V6 GDI

8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$50,800


* Freight Charges for the 2023MY Palisade are $1,295.

New, Rugged Palisade XRT Model

The Palisade XRT FWD, in addition to the SEL FWD Equipment, adds:

  • Dark 20-inch wheels with rugged styling
  • Rugged lower bumpers and skid plate accents
  • Rugged lower door garnish
  • Dark grille finish
  • Black roof side rails
  • Cross rails
  • Body colored outside door handles
  • Power sunroof
  • Black H-Tex™ leatherette seating surfaces

The Palisade XRT AWD, in addition to the XRT FWD Equipment, adds:

  • HTRAC ® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • HTRAC® liftgate badge
  • Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
  • SNOW mode
  • TOW mode
  • AWD lock
Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

