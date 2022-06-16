Delic Labs to Present on Psychedelics, Cannabis Extraction at Grow Up Conference and Expo

Dr. Markus Roggen, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Delic Labs, will discuss the advancement of psychedelics as well as improvements of cannabis extraction technology during the Grow Up Conference and Expo in Victoria, British Columbia on June 20-22, 2022.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today shared details regarding Dr. Markus Roggen, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Delic Labs, and his participation in the upcoming Grow Up Conference and Expo.

Grow Up Conference and Expo

June 20-22, 2022

Held at the Victoria Conference Centre in British Columbia, the Grow Up Conference and Expo is a three-day event featuring workshops and panels led by hundreds of cannabis-industry experts from around the world. Dr. Roggen will be taking part in the following panels:

Monday, June 20

Introductions to Psychedelics – An Overview

Mitigating Suffering – Can Psychedelic medicine work for you?

The Business of Psychedelics in Canada and abroad

Tuesday, June 21

Making Extraction more Sustainable

Wednesday, June 22

Keeping it consistent - Standardizing your Grow

To learn more about the Grow Up Conference and Expo, please visit https://growupconference.com/ .

In April, Delic Labs received a Health Canada 56 Research Exemption that will allow scientists to conduct research and perform tests on a number of compounds outside of psychedelic mushrooms, including MDMA, LSD, DMT, mescaline and 2C-B. Additionally, Delic Labs has received a Health Canada 56 exemption to acquire 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from Nectar Health Sciences Laboratory Division Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Psilobrain Therapeutics Inc. Delic Labs' latest exemptions enable the Company to develop innovative analytical methods for psychedelic research.

Last year, the lab also applied for a Dealer's License with the intent of commercializing psilocybin research and associated intellectual property (IP) for medical and research purposes. Securing a Dealer's License to accompany its existing research exemptions would cement Delic Labs' position as the leader in psychedelic safety testing. The Company aims to establish consistent quality control standards as more patients and clinicians incorporate psychedelic compounds into treatment plans.





About Delic Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.)

Delic Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the Delic Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, Delic Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

About Delic Corp, Inc.

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The Company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

