Canon U.S.A., Inc. Supports the New York Marine Rescue Center Cold Stunned Turtle Program Student Book Launch

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase awareness about marine conservation and amplify messaging to students, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and the New York Marine Rescue Center, is excited to announce its support of the New York Marine Rescue Center and its conservation efforts surrounding cold stunned sea turtles. In connection with those efforts, the New York Marine Rescue Center released 'The Adventures of Peachy Keen,' a culmination of stories and illustrations about the 16 North Country Road Middle School Science Club students rescue and release of their Kemp's ridley sea turtle. Their book was printed on a Canon imagePRESS C10000 Digital Press.

The Adventures of Peachy Keen (PRNewswire)

The New York Marine Rescue Center is a rescue and rehabilitation organization that promotes marine conservation. Its mission is to preserve and protect the marine environment through conservation efforts including rescue, rehabilitation, education and research. They are the primary responders for sick or injured seals, sea turtles, dolphins, porpoises and small toothed whales, and maintain the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State.

"I'd like to thank the NY Marine Rescue Center for supporting the publication of our Science Club students' book and for Canon USA's support in printing the publication and both the New York Marine Rescue Center and Canon for its sponsorship of the program providing our students with such an enriching and rewarding learning experience," said Dr. Marianne Cartisano, superintendent of the Miller Place Union Free School District in Miller Place, NY.

"The partnership that we have with Canon has been instrumental to our organization for the past number of years," said Danielle Perillo, director of administration and development, New York Marine Rescue Center. "Canon is generously supporting two satellite tags for our sea turtles, which provides the data necessary for us to be able to track these sea turtles and study their movements for conservation research."

As part of the New York Marine Rescue Center pilot program, New York Marine Rescue Center staff provided lectures on cold stunned sea turtles, marine mammals that inhabit New York waters and gave a virtual behind-the-scenes tour to the students. The students learned firsthand what to do if they find a stranded sea turtle and the importance of removing debris from our beaches to ensure the safety of the marine life.

"Environmental conservation is one of the central tenets of Canon's corporate philosophy of building a strong unified future. We are proud of these exceptional students for their efforts to raise awareness of the need to protect marine life through this incredible book," said Christine Sedlacek, senior director and general manager, Corporate Communications Divisions, Canon U.S.A. "Though Canon is a global brand, Long Island is our home. We are honored to support the NY Marine Rescue Center and its educational program involving the Miller Place School District as it builds the next generation of innovators and environmental champions."

Canon U.S.A. is excited to continue this program in 2022 with the Half Hollow Hills School in Dix Hills, NY.

For more information about the book, please click on the link: http://nymarinerescue.org/product/peachykeen/

For more information on Canon's work with New York Marine Rescue Center, please visit here.

