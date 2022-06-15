Potrero Medical Announces Peer Reviewed Publication on Intra-Abdominal Hypertension in Cardiac Surgery

HAYWARD, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, announced today that a publication from the Accuryn Registry Study ( NCT04669548 ),"Intra-abdominal hypertension in cardiac surgery patients: a multicenter observational sub-study of the Accuryn registry" has been published in The Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing. Dr. Ashish Khanna, MD, FCCP, FCCM, FASA of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC is the lead author along with Dr Vanessa Moll, MD, PhD, FCCM, FASA, Potrero Medical's Chief Medical Officer and esteemed members of the Predict AKI Team. Article Link

Dr. Khanna and colleagues concluded that continuous high-fidelity monitoring of intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) shows persistently elevated levels of IAP in cardiac surgery patients. Khanna commented "IAP is a key indicator of the cross-talk between organ systems. Early detection of changes in IAP can help intervene to prevent poor outcomes in the critically ill. Traditional intermittent IAP measurement fails to capture these changes. Our work showed that Intra-abdominal Hypertension (IAH), when IAP is measured continuously using a novel, and easy to use device, is common and persistent in cardiac surgical patients recovering in the CVICU. This pilot analysis sets the stage for the utilization of continuous abdominal perfusion pressure as a target to protect the kidneys from hypotension related injury and for the early prediction of acute kidney injury (AKI) using advanced AI techniques."

Dr. Moll further added "I am extremely excited for this first manuscript of many. I started the Accuryn registry study as its first PI years before joining Potrero believing that this technology will improve patient care. As CMO, I celebrate the great work and partnership of the academic centers participating in the Registry Study. This is an exciting first step to incorporating precision medicine (real-time intra-abdominal pressure and urine output) to improve patient outcomes."

About Potrero Medical

Potrero Medical, Inc. is a personalized medicine platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com .

