FullSpeed Automotive® Announces Opening of New Corporate Locations in Minnesota and Illinois

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive®, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, has announced the opening of four new corporate locations. These new stores will be operating under the Grease Monkey brand, bringing the brand's total to almost 500 locations across the U.S. and internationally, inching closer to FullSpeed's target development goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2023.

Last month, Grease Monkey opened two locations in Minnesota in White Bear Lake (4561 Lake Ave.) and Stillwater (1674 Market Drive). Coming this month, the company will be opening two Illinois locations in South Elgin (225 S. Randall Rd.) and Kankakee (1650 W. Court Street).

With soon to be 30 total open facilities across both states, there is vast whitespace for continued development. The FullSpeed leadership team sees prime opportunity for both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee in Minnesota and Illinois, looking to add 20 new locations to these markets over the next two years, aiming to grow both brands through qualified franchise partners and strategic acquisitions.

"The Midwest continues to prove ideal for our strategic expansion," said Kevin Kormondy, Chief Executive Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "We have seen strong performance and brand awareness throughout the Midwest, which will allow us to better penetrate these additional markets. These four corporate openings will further promote the need for quick lube services and solidify FullSpeed's position as one of the nation's largest automotive aftermarket services operators and franchisors."

Looking forward to the rest of 2022, FullSpeed has some big initiatives planned, including an exciting announcement coming up later this year. In an effort to continue to innovate the automotive aftermarket industry and create a better experience for customers, FullSpeed will soon unveil its "Store of the Future" that will use all-new technology, hone in on the customer-experience, and create an environment the industry has not yet seen before.

FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business model

s

backed with 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive's acquisition strategy has also played a key role in nationwide expansion and remains a strong business focal point for growth.

For more information on FullSpeed Automotive and the company's flagship brands, visit fullspeedautomotive.com or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive® is a leading automotive aftermarket services platform offering oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 730-plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. The company's flagship brands include Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®. In 2022, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, go to fullspeedautomotive.com .

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part the FullSpeed Automotive® family of brands, Grease Monkey has over 40 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are over 490 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States and international locations in China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2022, Grease Monkey was named to Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list as well as included in the prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the sixth consecutive year. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5–Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com.

