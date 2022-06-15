CH4 Global Announces First Commercial Sale of Proprietary Methane-Reducing Asparagopsis Feed Supplement for Cattle

CirPro Australia is the first to receive CH4 Global's commercial product for use across its feedlot partners.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global™, Inc., today announced the first commercial sale and supply of its proprietary Asparagopsis-based product for ruminant animals to reduce agricultural emissions of methane—one of the most immediate threats to our global climate. The initial sale is to CirPro, a leading Australian advanced protein manufacturer and meat processor, for use across its feedlot partners. CH4 Global's Australia and New Zealand operations will supply product formulated from Asparagopsis seaweed from both marine and tank cultivation. The long-term multi-million dollar commitment, with an option to further expand after the initial term, validates the company's global production capability and is a substantial step towards meeting its ambitious global growth plan.

CH4 Global™, Inc. is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2 degrees Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit th (PRNewswire)

The 5-year target of reaching 150 million cattle—10% of the world total, will prevent the emission of 1 gigaton of CO2

"CirPro is excited to partner with CH4 Global for the first commercial supply of Asparagopsis seaweed-supplement in Australia. This marks an important milestone towards the goal of a carbon-neutral beef industry in Australia by systemically reducing, not just offsetting, emissions. It represents a win for the beef industry, a win for Australia, and a win for the planet."— Roger Smyth, CEO, CirPro

CH4 Global's methane-reduction roadmap includes a 5-year target of reaching 150 million cattle—10% of the world total—on all six habitable continents, which will prevent the emission of 1 gigaton of CO 2 equivalent. Plans for 2023 and 2024 are focused on rapid commercial growth in Australia and New Zealand through Asparagopsis production by its regional subsidiaries, CH4 Australia and CH4 Aotearoa. Work is also well underway in North America to develop Asparagopsis production capacity there. In 2024 the company will focus on expanding into the remaining habitable continents and the dairy sector to make a global impact on climate change, at scale, with urgency.

This initial commercial sale is a major milestone for CH4 Global's mission to bend the climate curve. With a team comprised of seasoned Fortune 100 executives together with an extremely capable marine science crew, the company's internal competencies and bench strength position it well to meet or exceed its targets.

"We've assembled a top management team steeped in open innovation practices in world-class global organizations. The only way to impact climate change at scale, with urgency, is to approach it as transformation, not solely product innovation. No one-off product innovator will be capable of bending the climate curve any time soon. Scaling exponentially through our growing partner network makes this agreement the tip of an iceberg that will be more fully realized in the next few years. A key aspect of this global partnership network is our core principle of working with local and indigenous communities for seaweed growing partnerships. "— Steve Meller, PhD, CEO and Founder, CH4 Global

CH4 Global's proprietary formulation includes Asparagopsis, an ingredient that, when grown and processed to exacting standards, has been proven to reduce enteric methane emissions (or, burps) in cattle by up to 90% while improving feed efficiency.

Cassandra Kelly, Senior Advisor to FutureFeed, the holder of the patent on Asparagopsis methane-reduction efficacy claims, said, "The first commercial sale for CH4 Global was a significant milestone in the commercialisation of Asparagopsis. CH4 Global was one of the first to embrace the world-changing potential of Asparagopsis, and FutureFeed is delighted to learn of their first commercial sales. We look forward to the realisation of the significant global impact that this incredible technology offers."

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global™, Inc. is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2 degrees Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand.

About CirPro

CirPro (Australia), is an advanced processor specialising in the production of traditional proteins, as well as the development of materials that are ready for use in nutrition products, functional food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, medical and dental applications. CirPro is committed to a circular processing model, creating multiple products to realise whole-of-animal value, and zero waste, with a modern low-carbon footprint facility.

