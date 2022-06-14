Medecision Wins Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences 2021 Customer Award

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, today announced it has received a Google Cloud Healthcare & Life Sciences 2021 Customer Award. Medecision is being recognized for having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation.

"The move to Google Cloud allowed our organization to evolve from a retrospective data mindset to real-time data processing and prospective analytics. This represents a fundamental shift in how healthcare can be managed," said Pavel Grebenshikov, Chief Technology Officer at Medecision. "Healthcare is plagued by care managed through delayed response and the shift to Google Cloud will help our customers deliver quality care at the right time and through a variety of communication channels."

The adoption of Google Cloud services allows Medecision to be more agile and continue to develop high-quality products while accelerating speed to market. Through this collaboration, Medecision leverages Google Cloud to enable real-time data integration, predictive analytics and flexible cataloging, helping its customers recognize and address gaps in care. Google Cloud is helping Medecision streamline the customer experience, provide real-time visibility and build a foundation for the development of more personalized products and features.

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, Google Cloud Americas, Google Cloud. "I want to congratulate Medecision on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry."

Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, Medecision's professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.

