The Corporate Citizenship Project Interviews Los Angeles Residents about 'ESG' in New Video Series

The think-tank found that most people were skeptical about whether Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") proponents were motivated by a sincere desire to do the right thing or just wanted to "look good" to the media

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today released the first in a new video series about Environmental, Social, Governance "ESG". In the video, Los Angeles residents are asked about their views on ESG.

"The central question we wanted to understand was whether ordinary people felt ESG advocates---including proxy advisors like ISS, asset managers like Blackrock, or ratings firms like S&P---were sincere when they commit themselves to making the world a better place," said Ghada Salahuddin, President of The Corporate Citizenship Project.

"We found that almost everyone we spoke to felt strongly that ESG advocates and the companies who claim to be the most supportive of ESG policies are often the ones who care the least about underserved communities," she added.

The video is the first in a series of videos in development by The Corporate Citizenship Project to illustrate the disconnect between corporate ESG advocates and the people who in theory are beneficiaries of ESG policies.

Contact

Ghada Salahuddin

515-259-6929

Rashida@CorporateCitizenshipProject.com

www.CorporateCitizenshipProject.com

The Corporate Citizenship Project (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corporate Citizenship Project