Bitcoin IRA Survey Finds Roughly 80% of Respondents are Considering Investing in Crypto as Part of Their Retirement Portfolio

The latest consumer sentiment survey explores what's motivating Americans to invest in cryptocurrency for the long-term

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA , the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform, today released recent survey results asking individuals for their market sentiment, motivations, and investing choices for including cryptocurrency in their retirement portfolios.

Key takeaways from the survey include:

Bitcoin IRA (PRNewswire)

Interest is Surging: Close to 80% of survey respondents are considering investing in cryptocurrency as part of their retirement portfolios. Despite the recent fall of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, individuals expect continued growth and expansion of digital assets in the near- and long-term future.

Reasons to Invest: About 40% of respondents are interested in investing in cryptocurrency in speculation that prices will go up. Additionally, 25% are interested in investing to diversify their portfolios.

Enthusiasm Factor: Roughly 46% of respondents said they look forward to traditional financial institutions adopting digital assets in the future.

Crypto Crowd: 55% of respondents were between the ages 41-65 when they bought their first cryptocurrency, a surprising revelation considering the industry's attraction to generally younger crowds.

"Bitcoin and crypto are quickly becoming a prerequisite to a modern portfolio. Americans see an opportunity to move beyond traditional ways of interacting and transacting, particularly when it comes to their retirement portfolios," said Chris Kline, COO and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA. "Investors are looking towards digital assets as a key tool in their retirement make up. Beyond stocks and bonds, investors are adding more to their investment mix like crypto, as major institutional players move into the sector."

Methodology

The recent survey was completed in May 2022 by a randomized group of individuals. Over 500 respondents completed the survey. Individuals did not receive compensation or likewise for their participation in the survey.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com , is the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure1 self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in industry-leading multi-signature digital wallets.

Bitcoin IRA has processed billions of U.S. dollars in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

1 Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

