Rob Pacienza Named President & CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries

Senior Pastor of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church Takes Helm of Christian Media Ministry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. James Kennedy Ministries (DJKM) Board of Directors has named Pastor Rob Pacienza the new President and CEO of DJKM, a Christian media ministry founded by the late Dr. D. James Kennedy.

Pastor Pacienza, 41, is Senior Pastor of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church (CRPC) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has served as CRPC Senior Pastor since 2016 and will continue in that role while taking on the added responsibility of leading DJKM.

"As a Board, we are delighted that Pastor Rob, who has served on the Board since 2020, is now leading D. James Kennedy Ministries as President and CEO. Rob brings a passionate commitment to gospel witness and to the application of God's Word to the moral and social questions troubling our nation," said William T. Allen, CPA, Chairman of the DJKM Board.

Pastor Pacienza, who became a believer in Jesus Christ while a teenager at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, was later mentored by the late Dr. D. James Kennedy, the founding pastor of CRPC.

"I am deeply honored and humbled at the opportunity to lead D. James Kennedy Ministries," said Pacienza, who earned his Master of Divinity at Knox Theological Seminary and is now completing his doctorate in ministry at Westminster Theological Seminary.

"It is a great privilege and awesome responsibility to be part of a ministry that touches lives across our nation with the power of the gospel and speaks to American culture with the truth of God's Word," he said.

In an interview on DJKM's weekly television program, Truths That Transform, Pacienza said his "philosophy of ministry as a pastor is best summed up in the vision statement at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church: we exist to equip gospel-centered, culture-shaping Christians."

The author of the forthcoming book, The Hope Of The World: Christian Cultural Engagement in a Secular Age, Pacienza said the gospel "moves you to shape culture according to the kingdom of God. We want people watching Truths That Transform to be motivated and informed by the gospel, to go out and shape culture for the glory of God and for the sake of his kingdom."

Pastor Pacienza and his wife, Jen, live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with their children, Preston and Lydia.

D. James Kennedy Ministries is a media ministry whose television program, "Truths That Transform," airs nationwide. It actively communicates the gospel of Jesus Christ, the supremacy of His Lordship, and a Biblically informed view of the world.

