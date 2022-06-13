National Retail Partnership Presents Another Major Milestone in Fresh Vine Wine's Retail Growth Strategy Aiding POD Significance

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, today reported having achieved another milestone in its retail growth strategy with over 200 of Total Wine & More's nationwide stores now stocking its Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay varietals.

Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay Now Available in More than 200 Total Wine & More Stores Nationwide (PRNewswire)

Rick Nechio, President, of Fresh Vine Wine, said, "We are excited to share that Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay are now available in over 200 Total Wine & More stores as we continue to successfully implement our retail expansion strategy. In addition, you can find our great selling Rosé wine, which has already seen an increase in production of over 20 times compared to a year ago, on shelves at the 31 stores where Rosé is most popular. Our Pinot Noir can also be found in select locations, or on demand at any location at a customer's request. This further reflects the growing demand in the Better for You category and how FVW is quickly being recognized as the leader in the space for the active lifestyle consumer."

Since 1991, Total Wine & More has redefined the wine shopping assortment experience, which today can be seen spreading throughout the entire retailer landscape. With this partnership and new market expansion, Fresh Vine Wine has added over 1,292 new Points of Distribution (POD) in the last 60 days. Fresh Vine Wine continues to expand national distribution providing consumers premium varietals offering lower calorie, and lower carb and sugar proposition, without compromising on taste.

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69B category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

