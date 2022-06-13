CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Li-Cycle Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Li-Cycle") (NYSE: LICY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Li-Cycle, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Li-Cycle includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 20, 2022

Aggrieved Li-Cycle investors only have until June 20, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

