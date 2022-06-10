Light 'Em Up: Seventh Edition of 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Returns Legal Street Racing to Woodward Avenue

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The seventh edition of “MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge” is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022, when legal street drag racing will roar back to life on Metro Detroit’s famed Woodward Avenue. (PRNewswire)

Seventh year of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 , at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge one-day car culture festival includes legal street drag racing, Dodge thrill and drift rides, Dodge driving simulators, a classic and modern muscle car show and much more

Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race brings back last year's popular online automotive builder showdown, with competitors using Direct Connection parts to build their own drag-race machine and battle it out once again on Woodward

Complete information on event schedule, tickets, racing and car show registration and more will be available early this summer at https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights/

More information on Dodge and the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, available at Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

Gearheads and performance lovers are receiving a much anticipated invitation: the seventh edition of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022, when legal street drag racing will roar back to life on metro Detroit's famed Woodward Avenue.

The announcement opens another garage door of the Dodge Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to the brand's performance future. More information on the Never Lift campaign is available at Dodge.com and DodgeGarage.com.

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, first held in 2015, is a one-day car culture festival that, in addition to legal street racing, offers a full slate of fan activities, including Dodge thrill and drift rides, Dodge driving simulators, a classic and modern muscle car show and much more. The 2021 edition attracted more than 38,000 enthusiasts to M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

"We are marking the seventh year of Roadkill Nights because of the passion of our enthusiasts, who have turned out by the tens of thousands year after year to join us in an annual celebration of all things high performance," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO - Stellantis. "We can't wait to return to Woodward with our friends from MotorTrend."

"If you've ever dreamed of watching street-legal drag racing down Woodward Avenue, come to our event! It's going to be an absolutely epic day and night," said Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group's group SVP, head of revenue and partnerships. "Going seven years strong, the event has something for everyone. Whether you're a drag racer, car enthusiast or looking for a fun day to spend with family, Roadkill Nights promises a dynamic experience."

Last year's popular online automotive builder showdown, won last year by Alex Taylor, will return for 2022 with a new twist. Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors will use Direct Connection parts to build their own a drag-race machine under a tight deadline before bringing it to Woodward to go head-to-head on the strip. Direct Connection parts available as "building blocks" for competitors will include the Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine and a plug-and-play Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Dodge Power Brokers dealers, the exclusive source for Direct Connection performance parts with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer service experience, will work with competitors to provide the Direct Connection parts. The full lineup of Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race competitors will be announced next month.

Roadkill Nights is an event produced by ROADKILL, a brand of MotorTrend Group, with a hit show that delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" on MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV.

Additional information for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, including information on the event schedule, spectator tickets, car show registration, participant registration for drag racing and an extensive range of available VIP packages, will be available early this summer at https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights/.

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both ROADKILL and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a safe, controlled environment, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track safety.

View the full press release here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis